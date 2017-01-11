OKC Zoo Named One Of Worst For Elephants

The Oklahoma City Zoo was named the worst zoo in the nation for elephants by the In Defense of Animals organization.

The IDA released it's 2016 list of worst zoos for elephants, basing Oklahoma City's ranking on two recent elephant deaths at the zoo.

Both Chai and Malee died at the zoo last year. Zoo officials say Malee died from a contagious virus that Chai was carrying when it was brought to OKC from Seattle.

But Chai did not die from virus, instead an issue with its teeth. Another elephant also contracted the virus, but is now said to be doing well.

The zoo has since purchased a machine to test for the virus. It also plans to expand the elephant exhibit.

The zoo responded this morning.