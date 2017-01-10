Gas Leak Forces Evacuation At SW OKC Bank

A cut gas line forced about 60 people to evacuate from the Bank of America building located near SW 26th St. and S. Harvey Ave.

Authorities tell News 9 a construction crew working in the area nicked the line causing the leak. Crews with Oklahoma Natural Gas (ONG) are on the scene working to cap the leak.

A spokesperson with the Oklahoma City Fire Department tells News 9 the situation is stabilized. No one was injured.