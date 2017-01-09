Thunder Dominates Paint In Blowout Win Over Bulls

Oklahoma City totaled 60 points in the paint as the Thunder beat the Bulls, 109-94 inside the United Center.

The Thunder has now won two consecutive games after dropping three-straight to open 2017.

Russell Westbrook finished one rebound shy of recording his first career triple-double against the Bulls with 21 points, nine rebounds and 14 assists.

Russell Westbrook: 21 points, 9 rebounds, 14 assists; fourth time this season he has been one point, rebound OR assist shy of triple-double — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) January 10, 2017

After building up a 12-point lead midway through the third quarter, the Thunder reeled off a definitive 20-to-7 run to go up 89-64 as OKC led by at least 13 points the rest of the way.

While Oklahoma City’s second half run put the game away, the Thunder had a couple big runs in the first half as well.

Led by Enes Kanter facilitating from the post, the Thunder roared out to a 39-22 lead in the second quarter, but the Bulls quickly responded with an 18-to-4 run of their own to get back within three points.

After letting its big first half lead slip away, the Thunder got back in a flow before halftime.

Westbrook assisted back-to-back Steven Adams’ baskets, Kanter found Victor Oladipo for a wide-open 3-pointer, Adams scoring again in the paint and Westbrook closed out the first half with a money ball from the top of the key as OKC’s 18-to-6 run put them up 61-46 at intermission as they never looked back.

Adams finished with 22 points and five rebounds while his Stache Bro, Enes Kanter, added 20 points and 11 rebounds of his own. Oladipo also scored in double digits with 13 points.

Dwayne Wade led the Bulls with 22 points but Jimmy Butler was limited to only one point in 29 minutes as he battled both the flu and the suffocating defense of Andre Roberson.

The Thunder will be back at home on Wednesday for a matchup with the Grizzlies.

