Sunday's Sunshine Pound Cake

  • 3 sticks Braum's unsalted butter, room temperature
  • 1 (8 ounce) package cream cheese, room temperature
  • 3 cups sugar
  • 6 eggs
  • 2 teaspoon vanilla or vanilla paste
  • 1 lemon, zest only
  • 1 lime, zest only
  • 1 orange, zest only
  • 1 teaspoon baking powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 cup fresh orange juice
  • 3 cups all-purpose flour

Glaze:

  • 1 cup powdered sugar
  • 2 teaspoons lemon juice
  • Fresh zest from orange
  1. Preheat oven to 325 degrees. Butter and flour a tube or bundt pan.
  2. In a large bowl beat the butter, sugar, and the citrus zest till it is light and fluffy (3-4 minutes).
  3. Beat in the softened cream cheese for an additional 3 minutes.
  4. Scrape the sides of the bowl. Beat the eggs in one at a time till well combined.
  5. Combine all of the dry ingredients in a medium sized bowl.
  6. Beat in the dry ingredients one cup at a time and then 1/2 of the fresh orange juice.
  7. Continue till all ingredients are mixed in.
  8. Pour the batter into the tube pan.
  9. Make sure and smooth the top by spreading the batter evenly in the pan.
  10. Bake for 1 hour and 30 minutes.
  11. Once the cake is done cooking remove from the oven and allow the cake to cool completely before inverting onto a cake plate.
  12. In a small bowl stir together the lemon juice and powdered sugar.
  13. Drizzle over the top of the cake and then top with orange zest.

