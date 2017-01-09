ME Report Shows Alcohol Was Not A Factor In Crash That Killed Former Sooner

The Medical Examiner’s report into the deadly car crash that killed former OU football player James Elrod shows alcohol did not play a factor in the crash.

It happened on eastbound I-44, in the early-morning hours of Dec. 12.

According to the OHP report, Elrod, 62, was driving a 2015 Lexus eastbound on I-44 at 3:43 a.m. when the vehicle ran off the road to the right about four miles west of Chandler. Elrod attempted to get back onto the highway but hit a guardrail, causing the Lexus to roll, ejecting him through the sun roof.

Troopers say Elrod's 61-year-old wife, Diana, was taken to an Oklahoma City hospital in serious condition. Elrod was not wearing a seat belt, but his wife was.

The trooper investigating the crash initially said he detected the odor of alcohol, but the ME’s report turned up no evidence of alcohol in Elrod’s system.

The condition of Elrod’s wife is not known at this time.