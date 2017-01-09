T. Boone Pickens Tweets About Suffering Minor Stroke

Oil Tycoon T. Boone Pickens is in recovery after suffering a minor stroke over the holidays.

Pickens announced his “ministroke” via his Twitter account Monday morning.

Experienced a ministroke. Will be another ‘Old Man Makes a Comeback’ story. Back to working in the office. I think. Kidding. More later. — T. Boone Pickens (@boonepickens) January 9, 2017

A spokesperson for Pickens told The Dallas Morning News that the stroke occurred during a private dinner party a few days before Christmas. The spokesperson went on to say that Pickens was hospitalized for a few days and that his speech has been affected, but not severely.

Around 2 p.m. Monday, Pickens again tweeted about his condition, and to say that he will be cutting back on his schedule for the next three months, while he rests and recovers.

On my ministroke. Reducing schedule for next 3 months. Will be resting/exercising my brain just like my body. https://t.co/d4FGSqKrqj — T. Boone Pickens (@boonepickens) January 9, 2017

