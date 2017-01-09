Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz: January 8, 2017

Tonight on the Blitz, Dean Blevins and John Holcomb grade the seasons of OU and OSU and discuss Joe Mixon's and Samaje Perine's NFL futures.

- Dean grades the Sooners 2016 season and discuss Joe Mixon's future.

- John grades the 2016 Cowboys and looking ahead to 2017.

- Russell Westbrook recorded his 17th triple-double of the season as the Thunder (22-16) snapped its three-game losing streak with a 121-106 win over the Nuggets inside of Chesapeake Energy Arena.

- The Sooners and Cowboys got off to a slow start in conference play.

- Norman North basketball star Trae Young is one of the most heavily recruited seniors in the country.

- The memorial service for former Sooner Jimbo Elrod was held in Tulsa over the weekend.

- The guys Play the Percentages.