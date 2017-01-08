Surveillance Video Captures Man Stealing From NW OKC Home

Thieves victimized a northwest Oklahoma City family not once, but twice in one year. However, they armed themselves with technology that will give police a clear picture of what happened.

“It's just very unsettling,” said the homeowner, who didn’t wish to be identified. “You think you're in a safe neighborhood and then this happens.”

He walked News 9 through what he caught on camera.

“That's when they see the package,” he said, pointing to a jeep on his laptop monitor.

The video captured the Jeep stopping in front of his home located just off Northwest Expressway on N Roff Avenue in northwest Oklahoma City. Then the passenger got out, dropped an empty box thought to be taken from a neighbor's house.

“He's just casually walking like nothing's going on,” he said.

In broad daylight, the man walked straight up to the house and takes their delivered package off the porch. Then, he checks for open doors on their car parked in the driveway. The family wasn’t home at the time.

“I couldn't believe it,” said the homeowner. “I mean, honestly, I think it's ridiculous that someone thinks it is OK to for them to steal someone else's belongings after they've worked hard for that money to purchase it and just take it on a whim.”

The family purchased the cameras after someone broke into their home last year, stealing their TVs, computer and laptop. Now, they are glad they did.

“I'm not sure if he realized I had a camera system or not but he just does it, just to do it, he doesn't care,” he said. “I mean, they don't care if anyone's watching.”

However, the cameras were watching, giving detectives a clear picture of the accused.

“I would love for this guy to get caught and teach him a lesson, you just can't go around stealing people's belongings,” he said.

If you recognize the man in the video, call the Oklahoma City Police Department’s Crime Stoppers at (405) 235-7300.