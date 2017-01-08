Police Investigating Possible Homicide In S. OKC

The Oklahoma City Police Department says its investigating a possible homicide on the south side Sunday morning.

Around 4:50 a.m., officers responded to a welfare check call in the 3200 block of S. Shartel. Upon arrival, officers found a body lying in the street.

Police said the victim has not been identified and it’s unknown how the victim died.

The investigation is ongoing.

Stay with News 9 and News9.com for more as it becomes available.