ODOT: Some Highways, Roads Remain Slick And Hazardous

OKLAHOMA CITY -

Well, along with our nearly 2" of snow officially in OKC, we tied a 95-year-old low temperature record of -3 degrees Saturday morning. It’s the coldest temperature in OKC in nearly six years!

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation says with temperatures still well below freezing Saturday, driving conditions remain severe in many areas.

Crews continue to treat the slick and hazardous roads across the state.

ODOT says I-35 remains slick and hazardous in portions of central Oklahoma, as well as some ramps and bridges. Also, I-40 remains snow-packed.

Conditions are expected to improve throughout Saturday but drivers are still urged to drive cautiously.

To check current road conditions in Oklahoma you can call 844-465-4997 or go to www.okroadsorg.org

