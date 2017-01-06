One Dead, One Critical After Head-On Collision Near Konawa - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

One Dead, One Critical After Head-On Collision Near Konawa

By Cole Poland, News9.com
KONAWA, Oklahoma -

Two cars collided head-on on state highway 39 near Konawa, killing one driver and leaving a passenger in critical condition.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol says Justin Peterson, 34, of Konawa, was driving west on 39 when he drifted left of center, striking an oncoming vehicle. Peterson was pinned for about an hour and 15 minutes and died at the scene. Cody Franklin, 28, of Duncan, was riding with Peterson and is critical in the hospital.

The driver of the other vehicle, Ricky Barrett, 64, of Sasakwa, is stable in the hospital.

Police say all seat belts were in use, airbags deployed correctly, and weather conditions were a non-factor.

