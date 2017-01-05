Thunder Social Scene: MVP Battle In Houston

Just one night after a loss to the Hornets, the Thunder will be back in action on Thursday night against James Harden and the Rockets. Our Thunder Reporter, Steve McGehee, will be inside the Toyota Center tweeting updates during the game, so check in throughout to make sure you don't miss out on the action.

Related: Thunder Finishes Road Trip At Rockets

Game Over! Rockets 118 Thunder 116 #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) January 6, 2017

Abrines has a chance at an open look #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) January 6, 2017

0.7 seconds left for a Thunder Miracle, OKC down 2 #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) January 6, 2017

Free throws? Are you kidding me #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) January 6, 2017

Rockets retain possession after replay #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) January 6, 2017

OKC was up 14, Houston was up 18 and here we are tied at 116 with 1:22 left, OKC ball #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) January 6, 2017

All of a sudden we have a playoff feel to this game #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) January 6, 2017

Impressive comeback, another close one just like the first two meetings, OKC with only 9 turnovers, smart shots needed. #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) January 6, 2017

Five fouls on Beverley, Thunder down 4, #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) January 6, 2017

Can't believe Houston hasn't called a timeout #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) January 6, 2017

Oklahoma Natve Dallas Keuchel sitting on the front row tonight #News9Thunder pic.twitter.com/cvnxZjBlRP — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) January 6, 2017

OKC hanging in there with Russ on bench, Houston up 9, Rockers 48% behind the arc, #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) January 6, 2017

Too much Houston firepower, Rockets up 97-83 after Q3 #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) January 6, 2017

Sweet block by Roberson, followed by the finger wave #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) January 6, 2017

Billy with a quick timeout after halftime, this is becoming frequent, Houston up 13 #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) January 6, 2017

Family of 5 pulling for OKC #News9Thunder pic.twitter.com/nPw5yFOpo0 — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) January 6, 2017

Thunder struggling to score inside, Rockets up 67-56 at the break. Russ-26pts #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) January 6, 2017

Just noticed Houston's fast break points, up to 18pts, OKC with only 6pts. #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) January 6, 2017

OKC cooled off from three land 4/11, offense struggling for points, Rockets step in front 47-45 #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) January 6, 2017

Rockets hit 8 straight shots, but miss at buzzer, Thunder up 38-33 after Q1 #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) January 6, 2017

Much needed from Russ tonight, 3/3 behind the line, 15pts so far. #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) January 6, 2017

That didn't take long, all five thunder starters have scored already #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) January 6, 2017

Great start for Russ, 3/4 shooting, Roberson and Sabonis are involved early, Thunder up 18-9 #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) January 6, 2017

Roberson (4pts) has already doubled his point total from his first two games on this road trip. #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) January 6, 2017

Houston traffic must be crazy outside, a lot of empties for now #News9Thunder pic.twitter.com/7F9LwsGVbA — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) January 6, 2017

Props to Houston for the Harden mascot, we need one for Russ and Adams. #News9Thunder pic.twitter.com/fVfp9gTmFs — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) January 6, 2017

Live at 5, no chance to squeeze in for Mike #News9Thunder pic.twitter.com/Y3xqhvcvSE — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) January 5, 2017