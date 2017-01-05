Westbrook Behind Curry, Harden In NBA All-Star Voting First Returns

The first returns from the NBA All-Star 2017 fan vote are in and Oklahoma City’s Russell Westbrook is sixth overall with 501,652 votes. The fan vote counts for 50 percent of the final tally. Current players and a media panel will account for another 25 percent each. The five players – two guards and three frontcourt players – with the highest ranking will be named All-Star starters.

Westbrook currently trails Stephen Curry and James Harden among Western Conference guards.

Western Conference

Guards

Stephen Curry (GS) – 541,209

James Harden (HOU) – 519,446

Russell Westbrook (OKC) – 501,652

Klay Thompson (GS) – 293,054

Chris Paul (LAC) – 173,830

Frontcourt

Kevin Durant (GS) – 541,209

Zaza Pachulia (GS) – 439,675

Kawhi Leonard (SA) – 341,240

Anthony Davis (NO) – 318,144

Draymond Green (GS) – 236,315

Eastern Conference

Guards

Kyrie Irving (CLE) – 543,030

Dwyane Wade (CHI) – 278,052

DeMar DeRozan (TOR) – 253,340

Isaiah Thomas (BOS) – 193,297

Derrick Rose (NY) – 129,924

Frontcourt

LeBron James (CLE) – 595,288

Giannis Antetokounmpo (MIL) – 500,663

Kevin Love (CLE) – 250,347

Joel Embiid (PHI) – 221,984

Carmelo Anthony (NY) – 189,817