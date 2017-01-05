Stolen Truck Rams Into Outlet Shoppes Jewelry Store

Police say a man or men stole a truck and drove it into the Kay Jewelers at the Outlet Shoppes about 4 a.m. Thursday.

Oklahoma City Police are searching for three suspects who stole a gray Chevrolet pickup, drove it through the store's wall, gabbed as much jewelry as they could, and fled, leaving a trail of jewelry behind them. Police say they had a getaway car waiting for them.

It's unknown just how much damage, property and stolen, was done.

Stay with News 9 for updates.