Cowboys Taking On Texas, Need More From Freshmen

Brad Underwood’s freshmen got a rude introduction to Big 12 basketball in last week’s 92-75 loss to No. 11 West Virginia. The quintet of Lindy Waters III, Lucas N’Guessan, Cam McGriff, Brandon Averette and Thomas Dziagwa combined for nine points, six rebounds and six turnovers in their collective conference debut.

Tonight, they’ll get a chance at redemption against the less-experienced, less-threatening Texas Longhorns (6-7, 0-1) in Austin, a 7 p.m. CT tip.

Underwood’s influence has sparked a revival in Stillwater this year, even after his team was stymied by the Mountaineers. The Cowboys (10-3, 0-1) are the Big 12’s top-scoring team at 91.9 ppg and star sophomore Jawun Evans leads the conference with 19.8 ppg.

Shaka Smart’s Longhorns are the lowest scoring team in the Big 12 at 69.5 ppg and Texas’ 43.3 percent shooting is also worst in the conference. Sophomore forward Tevin Mack’s 14.3 points per game leads UT and 6-foot-11 freshman Jarrett Allen adds 10.9 points and 7.4 rebounds per game.

The most concerning thing about the Longhorns is size. Their starting frontcourt of Allen (6-11, 235) and Shaq Cleare (6-8, 275) outweighs N’Guessan and Leyton Hammonds by 80 pounds.

The Cowboys need Phil Forte to continue his hot shooting. The senior has scored 37 points and shot 9-for-17 from three-point range in his last two outings. Leyton Hammonds and Jeffrey Carroll need to bring consistent scoring and rebounding, too. But even if all the above happens, Oklahoma State still needs its freshmen to win games in the Big 12.

They weren’t yet ready for the Big 12’s elite, will they be ready for Texas?