Thunder Goes For Twelfth-Straight Win Against Charlotte

By Ben Smith, News9.com
CHARLOTTE, North Carolina -

Russell Westbrook and the Thunder look to steal a road win in Charlotte tonight against the Southeast Division-leading Hornets. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. CT.

The Thunder opened a three-game road swing with a 98-94 loss on Monday to Milwaukee. Westbrook scored 30 to lead the way but shot just 9-for-28 from the field and 2-for-10 from beyond the arc.

Tonight, OKC faces its mirror image – statistically speaking.

Thunder – 106.0 PPG, 104.4 PA, 45.9 FG%, 45.2 RPG, 21.6 APG, 5.1 BPG, 7.7 SPG

Hornets – 105.1 PPG, 103.0 PA, 44.3 FG%, 45.4 RPG, 23.5 APG, 5.1 BPG, 6.6 SPG

Charlotte is led by point guard Kemba Walker, who is having a career year averaging 23.0 points per game and shooting 42.0 percent from three-point range. After Walker, the Hornets rely on Nicolas Batum and Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, a pair of versatile small forwards who shine on defense.

The Thunder will see plenty of Jeremy Lamb, a familiar face, off the bench. The Hornets will likely miss regulars Cody Zeller and Marco Belinelli tonight due to injury.

It’s the first meeting between the two this season. The last time the Thunder lost to Charlotte was March 17th, 2010; it's 11-0 since.

