Two People Make It Out Of Bethany House Fire

Firefighters doused an early Wednesday morning blaze near NW 60th and Rockwell.

Crews say the fire first started around 2 a.m. in the garage then spread quickly to the attic. Firefighters were on scene for nearly two hours, making sure the fire did not spread beyond the attic.

Both residents and their pets were able to get out safely with no injuries.

The Bethany fire department is still currently investigating the fire to determine a cause.