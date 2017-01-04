ODOT Prepping For Winter Weather

As temperatures continue to drop behind this week’s arctic blast, the Department of Transportation is keeping a close eye on the roads, hoping to stay ahead of any freezing precipitation.

Just a couple weeks ago, the metro was unexpectedly pounded by Old Man Winter. Sudden precipitation combined with freezing weather made for treacherous conditions along the roadways.

ODOT Chief of Media and Public Relations Terri Angier says, for them, the key is staying one step ahead of mother nature.

"The myth that sometimes we can go out and clear something before it's down, that's the one we probably struggle with most to help people understand."

Angier says when severe weather is expected to strike, her team is watching closely. It’s imperative they determine the right cocktail to spread along the roads, which can include a combination of sand and salt depending on what they’re faced with.

"If it's ice, you handle it differently than if it's snow. For snow, they go out and they clear the roadway. Ice can get real tricky. We do place salt and sand, or (a) mixture. One tends to thaw the ice or snow, the other tends to give you more traction when driving."

Angier says if roads become slick before crews are able to get out, it’s difficult to improve road conditions. Putting certain solutions down after the fact can actually sometimes make for slicker travel. Her top tip, though, is if you know conditions are bad, stay off the roads.