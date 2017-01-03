My 2 Cents: Trump Singling Out Corporations

Don't tell Donald Trump he's the President-ELECT, he's found his bully pulpit and he's shaking things up 17 days before he's even sworn in.

Trump is singling out corporate giants who he seems to think are behaving unpatriotically.

He went after Boeing for overpricing the next generation Air Force One, they committed to lower the cost of the program.

Then he went after Lockheed Martin maker of the Pentagon's F-35 fighter jet and pitted Boeing against them, asking Boeing to price out a cheaper version.

On Tuesday, the CEO of Ford, a company frequently criticized by the President-elect for shifting production out of the country, announced they're scrapping plans for a new plant in Mexico and will instead build those cars in Michigan.

Ford CEO Mark Fields says the move should be considered a vote of confidence in Trump's and the new Congress's pro-growth policies.

But also Tuesday he went after GM for building cars in Mexico.

I can't recall ever seeing this kind of pressure put on companies by a President, much less a President-elect, but people have said for years now this country should be run more like a business.

I'm very curious to see how Trump translates this approach when it comes to our foreign relations.

I'm Kelly Ogle and that's My 2 Cents.