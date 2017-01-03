My 2 Cents: Trump Singling Out Corporations - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

My 2 Cents: Trump Singling Out Corporations

Posted: Updated:

Don't tell Donald Trump he's the President-ELECT, he's found his bully pulpit and he's shaking things up 17 days before he's even sworn in.

Trump is singling out corporate giants who he seems to think are behaving unpatriotically.

He went after Boeing for overpricing the next generation Air Force One, they committed to lower the cost of the program.

Then he went after Lockheed Martin maker of the Pentagon's F-35 fighter jet and pitted Boeing against them, asking Boeing to price out a cheaper version.

On Tuesday, the CEO of Ford, a company frequently criticized by the President-elect for shifting production out of the country, announced they're scrapping plans for a new plant in Mexico and will instead build those cars in Michigan.

Ford CEO Mark Fields says the move should be considered a vote of confidence in Trump's and the new Congress's pro-growth policies.

But also Tuesday he went after GM for building cars in Mexico.

I can't recall ever seeing this kind of pressure put on companies by a President, much less a President-elect, but people have said for years now this country should be run more like a business.

I'm very curious to see how Trump translates this approach when it comes to our foreign relations.

I'm Kelly Ogle and that's My 2 Cents.   

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured On News9.com

  • Business News

    Find news on Oklahoma's economy, local business, the banking industry and more.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News 9? Find it here!

  • Local News

    Get the latest breaking news, current events and headlines affecting Oklahomans.

  • 9 Investigates

    Are you aware of incidents of fraud, corruption, government waste? We investigate.

  • Send Kelly Your 2 Cents

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks so much for giving me Your 2 Cents. I read every e-mail I get and appreciate your comments. Be looking for Your 2 Cents Monday through Friday on NEWS 9 at 10. Thanks so much, Kelly Ogle, NEWS 9 Anchor

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.