Police Searching For Suspects In One Of Two NYE Shootings

Just hours before 2017, two homicides happened back-to-back in Oklahoma City. Police are still looking for the suspect in one of the shootings.

Around 10 p.m. on Dec. 31, officers were called to a convenience store on West Hefner Rd. in reference to a shooting. They found one victim and realized he was shot in a NW Oklahoma City Neighborhood on the 8300 block of 106th St.

“People there that were witnesses tried to drive him to the hospital, and pulled over to call 911 at the convenience store. That is when a paramedic showed up [and] took him to the hospital. Sadly, the man passed away from his wounds,” said MSgt. Gary Knight with OKCPD.

The man killed was 20-year-old Matthew Webster. Soon after the incident, officers found 18-year-old Hareth Hameed and arrested him on complaints of First-Degree Murder and Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon.

“Just about an hour later, police responded to an address in northeast Oklahoma City,” said Knight.

On the other side of town on the 900 block of NE 19th St., 41-year-old Jamal Barcus was shot to death. This was a separate incident. Knight said they do not know the circumstances surrounding the shooting, but he was killed inside the home.

The suspect in this second homicide on New Year’s Eve is still on the loose. No one has been identified as a suspect. Police are asking anyone with information to contact the homicide tip line at (405) 291-1200.