Family Of Man Who Overdosed On Synthetic Marijuana Frustrated At Feds

A metro family says it’s now struggling to bring justice to the distributors of the synthetic marijuana they claim took their son's life.

Dylan Ordaz was 23 years old when his mother found his lifeless body in January 2015. Tests revealed synthetic marijuana in his system. Dylan's mom sued the owners of Ziggyz, where she says her son purchased the "Get Real."

She is prepared to sue the distributors of the synthetic marijuana as well, but there's a problem. She and her attorney can’t figure out who the distributor is without looking at what federal agents seized from Ziggyz in 2015.

“There’s absolute frustration. It seems the federal government is working completely against us,” said Ordaz family attorney, Mark Cox.

Cox wants access to what federal agents seized during a 2015 raid of Ziggyz, a warehouse, and the Gallardia home of Ziggyz then owners.

“We don’t need to touch it. We don’t need to feel it. I just need to take a photograph of the shipping labels on these boxes of this toxic product,” said Cox.

The US Attorney's Office tells News 9 what was discovered and seized isn't available to a third party.

The issue is now in the hands of a federal judge who could decide any day if Cox will get to take his pictures. Any lawsuit against synthetic marijuana distributors must be filed by the Jan. 21 when the statute to limitation is reached in Dylan’s death.

Criminal charges against former Ziggyz owner, Wendy Ren, were dropped in October 2016, when she was found not competent to stand trial. Her attorneys say she and her brother, a one-time co-owner of Ziggyz, are in China.