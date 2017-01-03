Family Of Man Who Overdosed On Synthetic Marijuana Frustrated At - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Family Of Man Who Overdosed On Synthetic Marijuana Frustrated At Feds

Posted: Updated:
Dylan Ordaz was 23 years old when his mother found his lifeless body in January 2015. Tests revealed synthetic marijuana in his system. Dylan Ordaz was 23 years old when his mother found his lifeless body in January 2015. Tests revealed synthetic marijuana in his system.
OKLAHOMA CITY -

A metro family says it’s now struggling to bring justice to the distributors of the synthetic marijuana they claim took their son's life.

Dylan Ordaz was 23 years old when his mother found his lifeless body in January 2015.  Tests revealed synthetic marijuana in his system. Dylan's mom sued the owners of Ziggyz, where she says her son purchased the "Get Real."

She is prepared to sue the distributors of the synthetic marijuana as well, but there's a problem. She and her attorney can’t figure out who the distributor is without looking at what federal agents seized from Ziggyz in 2015.

“There’s absolute frustration. It seems the federal government is working completely against us,” said Ordaz family attorney, Mark Cox.

Cox wants access to what federal agents seized during a 2015 raid of Ziggyz, a warehouse, and the Gallardia home of Ziggyz then owners.

“We don’t need to touch it. We don’t need to feel it. I just need to take a photograph of the shipping labels on these boxes of this toxic product,” said Cox.

The US Attorney's Office tells News 9 what was discovered and seized isn't available to a third party.

The issue is now in the hands of a federal judge who could decide any day if Cox will get to take his pictures. Any lawsuit against synthetic marijuana distributors must be filed by the Jan. 21 when the statute to limitation is reached in Dylan’s death.

Criminal charges against former Ziggyz owner, Wendy Ren, were dropped in October 2016, when she was found not competent to stand trial. Her attorneys say she and her brother, a one-time co-owner of Ziggyz, are in China.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.