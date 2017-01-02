3.5 Magnitude Earthquake Recorded South Of Guthrie - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

3.5 Magnitude Earthquake Recorded South Of Guthrie

By Matthew Nuttle, News9.com
GUTHRIE, Oklahoma -

A 3.5 magnitude earthquake rattled residents in Guthrie, Monday night.

The quake was recorded at 8: 21 p.m., three miles south of Guthrie, or about 24 miles north of the Oklahoma City metro, at a depth of just less than four miles.

No damage or injuries have been reported at this time.

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), earthquakes with magnitudes ranging from 2.5 to 3.0 are generally the smallest ones felt by humans. Damage is more likely with quakes at magnitudes of 4.0 and greater.

