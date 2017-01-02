Skinned Animal Found Outside Shawnee Walmart Entrance

Disturbing video on social media shows a skinned animal outside the front door of a Walmart and now Shawnee Police are investigating.

Cassandra Swafford went live on Facebook Sunday night when she walked up to the grocery store and saw the carcass on the ground.

“I think people can hear about it and it doesn’t really sink in,” she explained. “It’s another thing to see it.”

“I was just told that somebody pulled up here, dumped it and drove off,” a bystander is heard saying in the video.

Understandably traumatized by the sight, Swafford says she hasn't slept since.

“It’s just scary to know that there are people in our town that think they can just do that,” she told News 9.

Swafford said she is a volunteer with Friends of Shawnee Animals. She said there is too much help in the area for these kinds of incidents to be occurring.

Ruth Leathers said she was sitting in her car when it happened.

“I saw a carcass fall onto the pavement,” she explained.

And she took photos of the police response to the scene.

Investigators said they pulled video from Walmart's security cameras and found the suspect.

A Shawnee police officer said the suspect said the carcass was a coyote that was shot earlier that weekend on a hunt in Lincoln County. The investigation continues and police may release more details Tuesday.

Erica Jones Senior Manager in Corporate Communications with Walmart released this statement:

“This incident is upsetting and disappointing. We have contacted police and encourage anyone with information to come forward.”