Skinned Animal Found Outside Shawnee Walmart Entrance - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Skinned Animal Found Outside Shawnee Walmart Entrance

Posted: Updated:
Disturbing video on social media shows a skinned animal outside the front door of a Walmart and now Shawnee Police are investigating. Disturbing video on social media shows a skinned animal outside the front door of a Walmart and now Shawnee Police are investigating.
SHAWNEE, Oklahoma -

Disturbing video on social media shows a skinned animal outside the front door of a Walmart and now Shawnee Police are investigating.

Cassandra Swafford went live on Facebook Sunday night when she walked up to the grocery store and saw the carcass on the ground.

“I think people can hear about it and it doesn’t really sink in,” she explained. “It’s another thing to see it.”

“I was just told that somebody pulled up here, dumped it and drove off,” a bystander is heard saying in the video.

Understandably traumatized by the sight, Swafford says she hasn't slept since.

“It’s just scary to know that there are people in our town that think they can just do that,” she told News 9.

Swafford said she is a volunteer with Friends of Shawnee Animals. She said there is too much help in the area for these kinds of incidents to be occurring.

Ruth Leathers said she was sitting in her car when it happened.

“I saw a carcass fall onto the pavement,” she explained.

And she took photos of the police response to the scene.

Investigators said they pulled video from Walmart's security cameras and found the suspect.

A Shawnee police officer said the suspect said the carcass was a coyote that was shot earlier that weekend on a hunt in Lincoln County. The investigation continues and police may release more details Tuesday.

Erica Jones Senior Manager in Corporate Communications with Walmart released this statement:

“This incident is upsetting and disappointing. We have contacted police and encourage anyone with information to come forward.”

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.