The Del City Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting Sunday morning.

According to police, around 12:30 a.m. officers responded to the reported shooting in the 3300 block of Mallard Dr., which is just west of S. Sunnylane Road.

Upon arrival, officers found a male victim deceased in the front yard of the residence. Police said everyone at the scene had already fled the area.

Around 9:00 a.m., police said they had taken seven people into custody for questioning.

