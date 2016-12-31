Thunder Throttle Clippers Behind Westbrook's First Half Triple-Double

Russell Westbrook recorded a triple-double in the first half as the Thunder rolled the Clippers, 114-88 on New Year’s Eve.

It took Westbrook only 22:26 of game time to tally his 16th triple-double of the season, as he finished with 17 points, 12 rebounds and 14 assists.

Los Angeles jumped out to a 3-0 lead as it took OKC almost three minutes to score a point, but Domantas Sabonis’ layup to break the ice was the springboard the Thunder needed. Andre Roberson followed with a layup of his own, Steven Adams completed a strong take to the basket then Westbrook assisted a Victor Oladipo 3-pointer as OKC began to take control.

With Westbrook hauling in nearly every rebound and quickly sprinting the ball up the floor, the Thunder was up 22-6 in the blink of an eye after he found Roberson in the corner for a money ball.

Without their all-stars, Chris Paul and Blake Griffin, the Clippers struggled to get much going offensively as the Thunder kept pouring it on.

OKC led by 21 points after one quarter and the Clippers trailed by at least 17 points the rest of the way as the Thunder improve to 8-1 all-time on New Year’s Eve.

Enes Kanter led the Thunder with 23 points and eight rebounds, while Oladipo scored 15 points in his first game back from a wrist injury. Alex Abrines tallied 12 points on 4-of-5 shooting, but the rookie left the game early after taking a hit to the head.

Both Marreese Speights and Brandon Bass led the Clippers in scoring with 18 points each off the bench as LA has now lost six consecutive games.

The Thunder will be back in action on Monday night in Milwaukee.