USGS: 3.0 Magnitude Quake Shakes Pawnee Co.

A small earthquake shook up residents in Pawnee County Saturday morning.

The 3.0 magnitude earthquake struck at approximately 10:05 a.m. Its epicenter was located about eight miles north, northwest of Pawnee, 20 miles south, southeast of Ponca City, and 24 miles north, northeast of Stillwater.

It was less than a mile deep.

At this time, no injuries or damages associated with this earthquake have been reported.

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), earthquakes with magnitudes ranging from 2.5 to 3.0 are generally the smallest ones felt by humans. Damage is more likely with quakes at magnitudes 4.0 and higher.