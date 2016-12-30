Knife-Wielding Crook Robs SW OKC Clothing Store

Right now, Oklahoma City Police are looking for a man who pulled a knife on a pregnant woman.

It was caught on camera Wednesday night at the Clothes Mentor near South Penn and I-240. The store owners are offering a $2,500 reward for any information that leads to the man's capture. You could also be eligible for a reward through Crime Stoppers too.

Police posted the video to their Facebook page. On it you see the man enter the front of the store wearing a dark hoodie and dark blue pants, holding a white towel to cover his face.

The workers say he was young and Hispanic and at first claimed he was there to sell something for his mom. He then pulled out a knife and demanded all the cash

"I thought we were going to die," said Raelyn Hawkins, who was one of the two employees inside the store the night of the robbery. "I was pretty terrified."

Hawkins was one of the two workers there that night when the armed man showed up. She called 911 as soon as she realized what was happening. The memory of that night still brings her to tears.

Hawkins her pregnant co-worker are just glad the thief took the cash and ran; and left them unharmed. So are the owners, who are just glad they installed these security cameras.

The Clothes Mentor resale store hasn't even opened to the public yet. But the owners do plan to have extra security around to keep all their customers and workers safe. Especially knowing that someone was cold hearted enough to pull a knife on a pregnant mom.

If you know who the man is call Crime Stoppers at (405) 235 7300.