Midwest City Police had to answer a couple of shooting calls overnight Friday.

The first came in just after 7 p.m. when the victim showed up at an Oklahoma City hospital with a gun shot wound to the leg. The victim told police the shooting happened near NE 10th and Douglas.

The second shooting happened the Tuti's Food Market near Reno and Post. Police say a store employee was robbed and shot in the hand. The injuries are not life-threatening.

Details on suspects in each case are scant. The shootings are unrelated.