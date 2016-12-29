Your 2 Cents: Do You Support Your Party Or Country? - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Your 2 Cents: Do You Support Your Party Or Country?

Posted: Updated:

Eight years ago, I expressed how people need to give President Obama a chance even if they didn't vote for him. I didn't get much negative feedback after that one, but Wednesday night when I used the exact same words for President-elect Trump - I got some furious responses:

From John, "Mr. Ogle you are a JACK ___, Donald Trump is a CLOWN…"

April says, "I support my country! It's refreshing to finally have a President coming into office I can be excited about too!"

Michael writes, "So, because a minority of the country chose a person who has proven himself to be nonlinear, at best, and out-of-his-head crazy, at worst, means that I should support him? I don't think so."

From Darrell, "Trouble with your statement Kelly is this makes sense. But how many liberals do you know that have common sense?"

TL says, "His erratic behavior is deeply troubling, but Republicans who support him aren't even listening to people in their own party who feel Trump's unfit."

Finally, from Samye, "Millions of us were devastated, angry, and heartbroken when Obama was twice elected. There was none of the whiney vitriol that has been spewed by the left after this recent election."

I'm Kelly Ogle and that's Your 2 Cents.  

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured On News9.com

  • Business News

    Find news on Oklahoma's economy, local business, the banking industry and more.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News 9? Find it here!

  • Local News

    Get the latest breaking news, current events and headlines affecting Oklahomans.

  • 9 Investigates

    Are you aware of incidents of fraud, corruption, government waste? We investigate.

  • Send Kelly Your 2 Cents

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks so much for giving me Your 2 Cents. I read every e-mail I get and appreciate your comments. Be looking for Your 2 Cents Monday through Friday on NEWS 9 at 10. Thanks so much, Kelly Ogle, NEWS 9 Anchor

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.