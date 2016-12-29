Your 2 Cents: Do You Support Your Party Or Country?

Eight years ago, I expressed how people need to give President Obama a chance even if they didn't vote for him. I didn't get much negative feedback after that one, but Wednesday night when I used the exact same words for President-elect Trump - I got some furious responses:

From John, "Mr. Ogle you are a JACK ___, Donald Trump is a CLOWN…"

April says, "I support my country! It's refreshing to finally have a President coming into office I can be excited about too!"

Michael writes, "So, because a minority of the country chose a person who has proven himself to be nonlinear, at best, and out-of-his-head crazy, at worst, means that I should support him? I don't think so."

From Darrell, "Trouble with your statement Kelly is this makes sense. But how many liberals do you know that have common sense?"

TL says, "His erratic behavior is deeply troubling, but Republicans who support him aren't even listening to people in their own party who feel Trump's unfit."

Finally, from Samye, "Millions of us were devastated, angry, and heartbroken when Obama was twice elected. There was none of the whiney vitriol that has been spewed by the left after this recent election."

I'm Kelly Ogle and that's Your 2 Cents.