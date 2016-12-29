Cushing Bride Reunited With Lost Wedding Dress

A local military family was back in Oklahoma for the holidays... But on their drive back to the base - their wedding dress flew out of the truck.

A military couple was back in Oklahoma for the holidays, moving a few more items to their new home in San Diego, including their wedding dress. On the drive to California, the dress somehow fell out of the bed of the truck. Their family took to social media hoping someone found it along the highway.

“The truck was just packed full of a lot of stuff. The wedding dress had to go in the back and that’s the only thing we lost,” said Merissa McNeal, the bride.

She thought her dress was packed tightly, but they noticed it was gone when they arrived in Groom, Texas for gas.

Her mother-in-law made one post on Facebook asking people to be on the lookout. Within hours, it was shared more than 500 times.

“It’s crazy what social media can do these days,” said McNeal.

Within 24 hours, someone saw her post and found her dress on the side of the road.

McNeal said, “I was just checking Facebook to see if anybody else had commented and one lady commented that she found it on her way from Texas to Oklahoma City.”

The box was a little damaged, but her dress was still in perfect condition. McNeal’s family in Cushing, Oklahoma is now arranging to meet the stranger to get her dress back.

“Thank you for stopping and taking time to pick it up,” said McNeal.

She said social media and the kind heart of a stranger are helping her reunite with her wedding dress. “I’m happy and surprised that somebody found it that quick.”