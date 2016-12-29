OKC Man, Woman Busted With Drugs And A Baby In Their Vehicle

A man and woman are in the Oklahoma County jail Thursday after police allegedly caught them outside police headquarters with drugs and a 2-week-old baby in their car.

On Tuesday afternoon, officers with the gang unit noticed a car blocking the driveway to the police property room. When they went to check it out they found a woman and baby inside. And when they opened the car door, they found drugs right in the open.

Police arrested 26-year-old Jaime Adkism and 27-year-old Andre Carbin.

According to the police report, Adkism and Carbin had come to the OCPD property room to get Carbin’s phones, since he had just been released from jail.

Also according to the report, inside the car police found a lit marijuana blunt, a baggie of cocaine and a baggie of marijuana and used marijuana pipes. Police say they could smell the marijuana smoke coming from the car and even found a line of cocaine on a cell phone on the floor board.

As it turns out, the baby in the car was not theirs, but did belong to a relative who was having them babysit.

Right now, the couple faces several drug-related complaints and are also facing a child endangerment complaint. They are being held with bond at the Oklahoma County Jail. The child was placed in protective custody.