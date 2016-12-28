OKC's Pioneer Pies To Close After 33 Years Of Business

It’s a slice of Oklahoma City history, and soon it will be just a memory.

Pioneer Pies will be closing up shop at 8 p.m. New Year’s Eve.

The business isn’t struggling; you can see that by the packed restaurant. The day before Thanksgiving, they sold more than 17,000 pies. The owners felt it was just time.

"All of the owners, there are four of us and their families, we decided to, you know, our lease is up and we decided to call it a day,” said Owner Make Smart. “We've had enough.”

Linda Morris has waited tables at Pioneer Pies for 17 years. She says this isn’t a family business. It’s a family.

"It's fun. It's fun.” Morris said, fighting back tears, “I'm sorry. It's, half my customers are my best friends. Lot of them been to my house. I've been to their house. We've been to funerals, weddings, birthday parties, whatever. I mean, I love my customers to death."

Customers waited in line for what will likely be a last taste of their favorite Pioneer Pies.

Charles Gordon’s family has gone to Pioneer Pies for about 25 years.

"I think a lot of people are going to be hearing about it. You know, only a few more days left. Gotta [sic] go get a piece of pie,” Gordon said.

Owners say they’ll miss coming here. The laughs. The food. But most of all the customers who have become their second family.

"It's been a great ride. It's been fun. You can tell right now we have a great following. Regulars out the ying-yang." Smart said, "We were the ‘Cheers’ of the restaurant business.”