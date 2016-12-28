Report: Turkey, Russia Agree On Syria Cease-Fire Plan

Syrian troops and pro-government gunmen stand in the Ansari neighborhood, east Aleppo, Syria, Friday, Dec 23, 2016. (SANA via AP)

Turkey and Russia have reached an agreement on a cease-fire plan comprising the whole of Syria, and the two countries will work to ensure that it comes into effect at midnight Wednesday night, Turkey’s state-run news agency reported Wednesday.

The Anadolu Agency, quoting unnamed sources, said the plan would be presented to all sides of the Syria conflict and aims for a cease-fire that would come into force “in all regions” where fighting between pro-government forces and opposition groups is taking place.

The Kremlin said it could not confirm the report.

“I cannot answer that question,” said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the media. “I don’t have sufficient information,” he said.

Terror organizations would be kept out of the scope of the cease-fire agreement, the Anadolu agency said, without elaborating on which insurgent groups would be considered terror organizations.

It said a peace process in Kazakhstan’s capital of Astana would go ahead under Russia and Turkey’s leadership if the cease-fire holds. Anadolu said the two countries would act as “guarantors” of the peace process.

Turkey’s foreign minister Mevlut Cavusgolu confirmed that Turkey had prepared an agreement, the Reuters news agency reported.

Cavusgolu also said that it would be “impossible” for any transition towards peace in the war-torn country to involve Syrian president Bashar al-Assad, as opposition fighters would not accept him, Reuters reported.

Meanwhile on Wednesday, Syrian activists said at least 20 civilians were killed in an airstrike on an ISIS-held village in Deir el-Zour province in eastern Syria.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitoring group reported that several unknown warplanes bombed the village of Hajna the night before, killing 12 people from one family and 10 from another. It said at least 10 children were killed.

The activist group Deir Ezzor 24 said no one in the two families survived.

© 2016 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.