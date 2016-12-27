Thunder Social Scene: Steve's In Miami

Following a big Christmas day win over the Timberwolves, the Thunder is in Miami for a matchup with the Heat at 6:30 p.m. Our Thunder Reporter Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) will be inside American Airlines Arena tweeting updates during the game, so check in throughout to make sure you don't miss out on the action.

Hang on Thunder, lead down to 11. Yep, Russ is staying in with 5:48 left, OKC had a 22 point lead. #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) December 28, 2016

Surely the Dragic-less Heat aren't good enough to spurt past @okcthunder & win by leaning at the wire. Surely not. @news9 — Dean Blevins (@DeanBlevins) December 28, 2016

Thunder 87 Heat 69 after three, Thunder Bench-39pts #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) December 28, 2016

All-star radio man Pinto says "'The Force' has his triple-double." Pretty nifty nickname for @russwest44 @okcthunder @news9 — Dean Blevins (@DeanBlevins) December 28, 2016

Russ notches another Triple in 25 minutes of work #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) December 28, 2016

That's the most deceiving 13-pt lead ever. Felt like 113-pt game. @okcthunder @news9 — Dean Blevins (@DeanBlevins) December 28, 2016

Thunder up 61-48 Half, in 19 minutes Russ has 12pts, 8 Rebs, 10 assists #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) December 28, 2016

I'd say the Russ to Adams combo is working just fine tonight. NASTY! Adams-13pts Thunder up 48-29 #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) December 28, 2016

One of the good things about being Alex Abrines is there's no such thing as foul trouble. Until you get to 6. @okcthunder @news9 — Dean Blevins (@DeanBlevins) December 28, 2016

@okcthunder making the most of their collective talent. Can't ask for more. @news9 — Dean Blevins (@DeanBlevins) December 28, 2016

If my math is correct, OKC finishes on a 15-3 run to end the quarter, Thunder up 33-19 #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) December 28, 2016

Russ checks out with 8pts, 3rebs & 4 assists #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) December 28, 2016

Thunder up 14-10, Sabonis and Adams with 4pts each. #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) December 28, 2016

Leave it to me to somehow catch a cold in Miami #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) December 27, 2016

Looks like the Heat will be without leading scorer Goran Dragic when they host the Thunder tonight at 6:30 https://t.co/wb8Bva5VxJ — News 9 Sports (@News9Sport) December 27, 2016

Miami Heat organization has just 22 triple doubles in its 29 seasons. @russwest44 goes for his 52nd in Miami tonight. @news9 @okcthunder — Dean Blevins (@DeanBlevins) December 27, 2016