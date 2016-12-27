OSU: Rudolph & Washington Officially Returning For Senior Season - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

OSU: Rudolph & Washington Officially Returning For Senior Seasons

By Brett Coppenbarger, News9.com
We followed up on a report from last week that OSU quarterback Mason Rudolph and star receiver James Washington would return for their senior seasons, but the duo went ahead and made it official with an announcement on Tuesday. 

Following an Alamo Bowl practice in San Antonio, the OSU Football Twitter account sent this tweet out: 

This is great news for the Cowboys, seeing Rudolph and Washington lead one of the more electrifying passing attacks in all of college football. 

