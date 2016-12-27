OSU: Rudolph & Washington Officially Returning For Senior Seasons

We followed up on a report from last week that OSU quarterback Mason Rudolph and star receiver James Washington would return for their senior seasons, but the duo went ahead and made it official with an announcement on Tuesday.

Following an Alamo Bowl practice in San Antonio, the OSU Football Twitter account sent this tweet out:

Rudolph and Washington on decision to come back: "we also know what college means to us...(want to) put an exclamation point on our careers" — John Holcomb (@holcombOKBLITZ) December 27, 2016

Yurcich on Rudolph/Washington coming back: "Credit our head coach- It's fun to practice, it's fun to play the game at Oklahoma State." — John Holcomb (@holcombOKBLITZ) December 27, 2016

Washington: "We talked with each other and coaches and (decided) to come back for another year." — John Holcomb (@holcombOKBLITZ) December 27, 2016

This is great news for the Cowboys, seeing Rudolph and Washington lead one of the more electrifying passing attacks in all of college football.