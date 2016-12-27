Explosion Reported At Aerospace Company In Cleveland, OK

Emergency crews are responding to reports on an explosion at an aerospace company near Cleveland, Okla.

First responders were called out to the scene at the ICES corporation, located near US Highway 64 and Highway Dr., along the line between Osage and Pawnee counties. ICES manufactures custom aircraft parts, according to the company's website.

The cause of the explosion has not yet been determined. Authorities say two employees were injured, but the severity of their injuries is not yet known.

Crews were called to the plant around 2 p.m. As of 5 p.m., smoke continues to pour from the building and flames remain visible inside. Witnesses at the scene say they've been told the building will be a total loss.

Keep checking with News9 and News9.com for more information.