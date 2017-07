Oklahoma City officers answered a possible homicide call late Monday at a home near Britton and Rockwell.

When they arrived at the home and made their way inside, they found the body of 32-year-old Joseph Jackson with injuries consistent with homicide.

Police provided a 2010 mugshot of Jackson, who was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a firearm.

If anybody as any information about this case, police ask you call the Homicide Tip Line at 405-297-1200.

