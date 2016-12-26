Structures Threatened After Grass Fire Flares Up In Midwest City - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Structures Threatened After Grass Fire Flares Up In Midwest City

Posted: Updated:
By Matthew Nuttle, News9.com
MIDWEST CITY, Oklahoma -

Crews have managed to get the upper hand on a grass fire in Midwest City, Monday afternoon.

Firefighters were called out to the scene in the 2000 block of Shirley Drive, located near SE 15th St. and S. Hiwassee Rd. Authorities tell News 9 some structures are being threatened,  but crews are working to keep the perimeter of the fire contained. No structures have burned.

The cause has not yet been determined. About 10 acres of land was burned, and crews now have a handle on the fire. Crews from Midwest City, Nicoma Park and Tinker AFB worked together to douse the flames.

