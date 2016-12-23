USGS: 3.5 Magnitude Earthquake Recorded In Pawnee County - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

USGS: 3.5 Magnitude Earthquake Recorded In Pawnee County

Posted: Updated:
[File Photo] [File Photo]
PAWNEE, Oklahoma -

Residents near Pawnee, Oklahoma were jolted Friday night following a 3.5 magnitude earthquake.

Its epicenter was located just six miles northwest of Pawnee, 21 miles north, northeast of Stillwater, and 22 miles south, southeast of Ponca City.

It was about two and a half ft. deep.

No injuries or damages associated with this earthquake have been reported.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.