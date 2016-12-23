Wet, Stormy Christmas On The Way To Oklahoma

A pickup driver left the truck in drive and a dog stepped on the gas, crashing into a grocery store, News On 6 was told.More >>
A pickup driver left the truck in drive and a dog stepped on the gas, crashing into a grocery store, News On 6 was told.More >>
A crash involving a motorcycle has been reported Wednesday along Interstate 40.More >>
A crash involving a motorcycle has been reported Wednesday along Interstate 40.More >>
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.
See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.
Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.