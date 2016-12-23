Wet, Stormy Christmas On The Way To Oklahoma - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Wet, Stormy Christmas On The Way To Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY -

Skies will partially clear overnight with a cold front coming through. Temperatures will drop to the upper 30s. Moisture increases from the south and fog will be a possibility early Saturday morning so watch out for low visibility in central and southern OK.

The wind picks up out of the south Saturday afternoon and highs will top out around 60 degrees. Clouds increase late in the day Saturday with drizzle possible.

Storms develop in western OK early Sunday morning and should move through the metro around midday. A few rumbles of thunder are certainly possible but severe weather is not expected. 

