Pair Of Earthquakes Rumble In Woods County

By Matthew Nuttle, News9.com
MOORELAND, Oklahoma -

Two earthquakes rattled residents in Woods County, Friday afternoon.

The first, a 3.5 magnitude temblor, was recorded at 2:45 p.m. 15 miles east northeast of the town of Mooreland, Okla., or about 107 miles northwest of the OKC metro, at a depth of three miles.

Then around 3:30 a second earthquake, a 3.3 magnitude struck 17 miles east northeast of Mooreland, also at a depth of three miles.

No damage or injuries have been reported with this quake.

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), earthquakes with magnitudes ranging from 2.5 to 3.0 are generally the smallest ones felt by humans. Damage is more likely with quakes at magnitudes of 4.0 and greater.

