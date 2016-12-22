OSU Hoops: Forte's Hot Hand Leads Cowboys Past Islanders - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

OSU Hoops: Forte's Hot Hand Leads Cowboys Past Islanders

Posted: Updated:
By Brett Coppenbarger, News9.com
STILLWATER -

Phil Forte made five 3-pointers on his way to totaling 19 points as Oklahoma State took down Texas A&M-CC, 92-70 on Thursday afternoon.

Five OSU players scored in double-digits as the Cowboys improve to 10-2 on the season.

After a back-and-forth start, the Islanders tied the game at 17-17 following a Perry Francois jumper, but that seemed to be the wakeup call the Pokes needed.

Led by a mostly bench unit, OSU’s Brandon Averette drained a 3-pointer, Thomas Dziagwa made three money balls of his own and Jeffrey Carrol played the role of aggressor on offense as the Cowboys ripped off a 28-to-10 run to take a 47-28 lead.

OSU held a 19-point lead at intermission, but the Islanders came out swinging in the second half to cut their deficit to only 15 points, but Forte hit 3-pointers on back-to-back possessions as the Cowboys pulled away and never looked back. 

Carroll added 13 points while Lindy Waters scored 12 and Averette and Dziagwa each tallied 11 apiece off the bench.

Ehab Amin led the Islanders with 23 points but Texas A&M-CC was ultimately plagued by 21 turnovers.

OSU will be back in action on Dec. 30 when the Cowboys host West Virginia. 

