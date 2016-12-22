Chloe Thomas Sentenced To Life In Prison For Murder Of Piedmont Teen

Chloe Thomas was sentenced to life in prison Thursday for the 2014 murder of teenager Anne Hill.

Thomas was convicted of second-degree murder on November 18.

Thomas was convicted along with Chadd Raymond. Raymond accepted a plea deal and agreed to a 35-year sentence in exchange for his testimony against Thomas.