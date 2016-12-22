Donald Trump Taps Kellyanne Conway As Counselor To President - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Donald Trump Taps Kellyanne Conway As Counselor To President

WASHINGTON, D.C. -

President-elect Trump has named Kellyanne Conway counselor to the president in his new administration, his transition team announced Thursday morning.

Conway helped turn Trump’s campaign around while serving as campaign manager and was a leading surrogate for Trump during his run for the White House.

She’s been serving as a senior member of the Trump transition team.

In her new post, the team said, Conway will “continue her role as a close advisor to the president and will work with senior leadership to effectively message and execute the Administration’s legislative priorities and actions.

“Kellyanne Conway has been a trusted advisor and strategist who played a crucial role in my victory.  She is a tireless and tenacious advocate of my agenda and has amazing insights on how to effectively communicate our message. I am pleased that she will be part of my senior team in the West Wing,” Trump said.

Conway is the first female campaign manager of either major party to win a presidential general election, the transition team noted.

© 2016 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

