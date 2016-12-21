Downed Power Lines Causing Power Outage In Stroud - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Downed Power Lines Causing Power Outage In Stroud

STROUD, Oklahoma -

The entire city of Stroud is without power after a few poles carrying the main lines snapped and caused a grass fire, the Stroud police chief said.

The grass fire was put out quickly but the entire town is still without power, the police chief said.

The Grand River Dam Authority is working to fix the power outage.

The restoration estimate is about 10 more hours. 

