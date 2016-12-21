ME Releases Autopsy Report On Michael Vance

Fugitive Michael Vance was killed by a gunshot wound to the neck, according to the Medical Examiner’s report.

Vance, the man accused of killing two relatives in Luther and shooting multiple people including two Wellston police officers in Lincoln County, led authorities on a week-long manhunt before being found camping out near Hammon.

He was killed during a shootout with law enforcement on Oct. 30, after being pulled over in a stolen vehicle.

According to the report Vance was shot multiple times, but his cause of death is listed as a “perforating gunshot wound of the neck” and the manner of death is listed as “homicide.”

Read the full report: