ME Releases Autopsy Report On Michael Vance - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

ME Releases Autopsy Report On Michael Vance

Posted: Updated:

Fugitive Michael Vance was killed by a gunshot wound to the neck, according to the Medical Examiner’s report.

Vance, the man accused of killing two relatives in Luther and shooting multiple people including two Wellston police officers in Lincoln County, led authorities on a week-long manhunt before being found camping out near Hammon.

He was killed during a shootout with law enforcement on Oct. 30, after being pulled over in a stolen vehicle.

According to the report Vance was shot multiple times, but his cause of death is listed as a “perforating gunshot wound of the neck” and the manner of death is listed as “homicide.”

Read the full report:

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.