Meet The News 9 Team

Join the entire News 9 weather team at the 2017 National Weather Festival on Saturday, October 21st from 10am to 2pm. The event is held at the National Weather Center in Norman.

Come meet News 9 Chief Meteorologist David Payne and the entire weather team, including our storm trackers and see Bob Mills Sky News 9 and Pilot Jim Gardner. Check out a News 9 storm tracker vehicle, plus get your picture taken at the News 9 Photo Booth and receive a News 9 giveaway item!

Other activities at the annual event include hourly weather balloon launches, emergency response vehicle and equipment displays, children’s activities, food trucks, and weather-related information and products.