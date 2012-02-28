Tonight At 10: SoonerCare Cuts - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Tonight At 10: SoonerCare Cuts

Posted: Updated:
[File Photo] [File Photo]

A STORY WE’RE WORKING ON...

SoonerCare, Oklahoma’s Medicaid, provides healthcare to more than half of Oklahoma children.  But state budget cuts could threaten many families.

Robin Marsh sits down with one family who says the state program is a lifeline for kids.  See her full report tonight at 10:00 on News 9.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Special Features

Business

Find news on Oklahoma's economy, local business, the banking industry & more.

Crime

Get the latest crime headlines affecting the Oklahoma City metro.

Education

What's going on in Oklahoma schools? Find out with the latest education headlines.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News 9? Find it here!

News

Get the latest breaking news, current events and the latest headlines affecting Oklahomans.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Interactive Features

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.