Lisa Monahan is an Emmy award-winning journalist, born and raised in the Oklahoma City metro, and thrilled to be working for the station she grew up watching, News 9. Hired in 2011 as a general assignment reporter, Lisa now anchors the station's top-rated weekend evening newscasts and reports during the week.

In more than ten years in the business, Lisa has developed a reputation for being tough, but also accurate and fair, which is especially noteworthy, given that most of her reporting is on criminal justice. Lisa is just as skilled, though, at telling feature stories and doing detailed investigations. In fact, her in-depth report on teachers having inappropriate relationships with their students earned her an Emmy in 2014.

A graduate of Mustang High School, Lisa began her pursuit of a career in journalism as a student at the University of Central Oklahoma. She landed her first jobs in the business, in Sherman, TX and at another local TV station in Oklahoma City.

Wherever she has worked, Lisa has understood the importance of telling stories that matter to the community.

When she's not on the job, Lisa is most likely cherishing time with her friends and  family. She and her husband, Philip, have a daughter, Claire, who is the light of their life. Lisa is also an avid photographer, with her own photography business. She enjoys working out and playing with her dogs, Ellie & Kayla. They live in Oklahoma City.

Lisa would love to tell your story. You can connect with her by email.

