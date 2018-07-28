OKC Astronomy Club Celebrates 60th Anniversary

The Oklahoma City Astronomy Club will celebrate its 60th anniversary on Saturday, July 28, with a public star party that will coincide with the closest approach of the planet Mars to Earth since 2003.
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.